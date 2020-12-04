Financial Review: Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) versus IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oliveda International and IZEA Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 2 0 0 2.00

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 44.93%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Risk and Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oliveda International and IZEA Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 2.32 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -3.13

Oliveda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide -64.77% -39.78% -25.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Oliveda International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

