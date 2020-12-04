FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in November

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,600 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the October 31st total of 1,227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 563.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCBBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

