First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.