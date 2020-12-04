First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 490.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

