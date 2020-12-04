First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

FFWM stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

