Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.52.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.