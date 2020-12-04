Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $155.15 on Tuesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -292.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $722,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,607,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,565,307.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,378 shares of company stock worth $5,709,499 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

