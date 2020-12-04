Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 125.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

