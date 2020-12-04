Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

