fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $36.50. The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $29.39. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. fuboTV shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 29,405 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

