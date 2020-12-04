fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $36.50. The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $29.39. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. fuboTV shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 29,405 shares trading hands.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.