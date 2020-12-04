Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Macquarie from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

FLL opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

