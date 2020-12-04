Fundamental Research Raises Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Price Target to C$11.69

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$11.41 to C$11.69 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GCM opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.56%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

