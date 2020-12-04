Fundamental Research Trims Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Target Price to C$0.27

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.31 to C$0.27 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE MTH opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51.
Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
