Fundamental Research Trims Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Target Price to C$0.27

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.31 to C$0.27 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE MTH opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Mammoth Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51.

Get Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) alerts:

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.