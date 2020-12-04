Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

About Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

