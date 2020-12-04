GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.49.

Shares of GLOG opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

