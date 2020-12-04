Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

About Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

