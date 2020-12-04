GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in GeoPark by 8.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 175,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

