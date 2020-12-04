Global Payments’ (GPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.39.

GPN stock opened at $195.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

