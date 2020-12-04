Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 81,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

