Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Raised to $26.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $489.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

