GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold 11,226,194 shares of company stock worth $81,077,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

