GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of GREZF opened at $4.25 on Friday. GREE has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

