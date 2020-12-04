Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $140,254.95 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $234,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $53.77 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

