Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.14. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $29,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $80,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,683. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 6.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,784,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,365 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 42.1% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,319,000 after purchasing an additional 431,325 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

