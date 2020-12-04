Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

