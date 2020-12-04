Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

