Head-To-Head Analysis: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get United Insurance alerts:

33.6% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -3.07% -5.01% -1.02% Third Point Reinsurance N/A -3.34% -1.31%

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.24 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -4.18 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.93 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats United Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.