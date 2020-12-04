Head-To-Head Survey: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) vs. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.73 -$420,000.00 $0.51 54.71 Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.58 $28.28 million $0.98 12.73

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09% Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78%

Risk & Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

