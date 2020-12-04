Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) alerts:

HWX stock opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

About Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.