HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.13 ($71.91).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €60.14 ($70.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

