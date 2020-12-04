Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $593.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

