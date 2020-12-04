Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

HP stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

