Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $144,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.