Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE HRTG opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $288.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

