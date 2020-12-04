Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

