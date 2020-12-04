Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Shares Gap Down to $1,097.50

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,097.50, but opened at $1,057.50. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $1,042.00, with a volume of 265,358 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 966.80 ($12.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 963.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 846.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37.

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

