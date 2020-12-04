HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,654 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HNI were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in HNI by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 309,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HNI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $290,373.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

HNI stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.