Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $159,809,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 112.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Honda Motor by 249.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE HMC opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.