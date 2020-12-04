Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

