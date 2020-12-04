Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $27.00. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 3,618,707 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

About Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

