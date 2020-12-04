Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.39% of Hurco Companies worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hurco Companies by 47.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $30.18 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $64,341.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,514.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

