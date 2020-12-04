Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on H. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $337,461. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after buying an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

