Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

PI stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $999.90 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $259,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Impinj by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

