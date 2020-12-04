Independent Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €100.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of WCH opened at €103.20 ($121.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.69.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

