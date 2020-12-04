Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.75 ($30.29).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.