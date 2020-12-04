Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lessened by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Infosys were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $15.24 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

