Insider Buying: Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Insider Buys £39,798 in Stock

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) insider Hugo Drayton bought 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

Shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) stock opened at GBX 1,784 ($23.31) on Friday. Future plc has a 1-year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,955.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,574.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

