Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,599.38 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 221 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,645.73 ($3,456.66).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The stock has a market cap of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 753.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 667.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.999935 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.