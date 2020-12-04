Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells $214,695.12 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40.

NYSE AMP opened at $194.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

